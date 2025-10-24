Home / India News / Cloud seeding on Oct 29: Delhi ready for first artificial rainfall trial

Cloud seeding on Oct 29: Delhi ready for first artificial rainfall trial

After a successful trial in Burari, CM Rekha Gupta said Delhi could see its first artificial rain on October 29 through cloud seeding to reduce post-Diwali pollution

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
After a test conducted in the Burari area, CM Gupta said that if weather conditions remain favourable, Delhi will see its first artificial rain next week. (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
Amid rising air pollution following Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday described cloud seeding as a “necessity” for the national capital. Her remarks come a day after she announced plans to induce artificial rain in Delhi.
 
“Cloud seeding is a necessity for Delhi and is the first experiment of its kind. We want to try it in Delhi to see if it can help us control this very serious environmental problem,” CM Gupta told news agency ANI.
 
  She added, “So the blessings of the people of Delhi are with the government, and we feel that this will be a successful experiment and in future, we will be able to overcome these environmental problems.”
 

Delhi set to witness artificial rain on Oct 29

 
After a test conducted in the Burari area, CM Gupta said that if weather conditions remain favourable, Delhi will see its first artificial rain next week.
 
In a post on X, she wrote, “Preparations have been completed for the first time in Delhi to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding…”
 
She further said, “The weather department has indicated the possibility of cloud presence on October 28, 29, and 30. If conditions remain favourable, Delhi will experience its first artificial rain on October 29.”
 
  Gupta emphasised that this initiative will provide a scientific method to tackle pollution. “The government’s objective is to make the capital’s air clean and the environment balanced through this innovation,” she said.
 

Delhi-NCR air quality slightly improves, remains ‘very poor’

 
On Friday morning, air quality in Delhi and its surrounding areas varied, with several locations still in the “very poor” category. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II is already in place.
 
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 292 at 8 am on Friday.
 
Pollution levels had spiked post-Diwali, with the AQI hitting 335 at 9 am on Wednesday, placing it in the “very poor” zone. Most areas remained in the red zone, with AQI readings exceeding 300.
 
The CPCB classifies AQI as follows: 0–50 good, 51–100 satisfactory, 101–200 moderate, 201–300 poor, 301–400 very poor, and 401–500 severe.   
 

Delhi celebrates its first ‘green Diwali’ in years

 
The pollution surge followed Delhi’s first “green Diwali” in years. Ahead of the festival, the Supreme Court allowed the use of green crackers in the Delhi-NCR region from October 18 to 20, but only during two time slots: 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm.
 
Despite these restrictions, many violations were reported, with firecrackers bursting outside the allowed hours.
 

GRAP-II measures enforced to curb pollution

 
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on Sunday that Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been activated in Delhi.
 
Stage II GRAP is implemented when AQI falls in the “very poor” range. It enforces stricter measures such as limiting construction work and curbing vehicular traffic to reduce pollution.
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics :Rekha GuptaDelhi air qualityDelhi-NCRAir qualityartificial rainBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

