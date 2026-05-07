Census duty piles on the workload for government school teachers

The day has just become longer — a lot longer — for Devika Kumari, a government school teacher in Delhi. She is not marking exam papers; rather, she is going door to door with survey questions in Delhi’s searing heat.

Kumari is part of an army of over 3 million — most of them government school teachers — who have been tasked with undertaking the world’s biggest enumeration exercise, Census 2027.

“I live in Ghaziabad. The survey area that I have been assigned is almost 1.5 hours away from my home. I am surveying until 7 pm before heading home,” said Kumari. Census duty has seen the workload for many teachers like her increase to 12–13 hours a day.

Door-to-door surveys have already begun in the jurisdictions of the New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment, where teachers have now been asked to add weekends to their workdays in order to meet the May 15 deadline.

“Of course, the weather is a huge problem for us. But it is also the long hours, no rest days, lack of safety and travel facilities, and a sense of disapproval shown by some households, which makes the entire process exhausting,” said Atul Nath Desai, another teacher in Delhi, as he joined his teammates for Census training.