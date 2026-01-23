Census of India 2027: Phase 1 houselisting questionnaire notified

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday notified the detailed questionnaire for Phase I of the Census of India 2027, the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO), prescribing 33 questions focusing on housing conditions and amenities.

The schedule seeks details information on housing characteristics, household size, access to basic amenities, sources of drinking water and energy, sanitation facilities, and ownership of key assets like bicycles, motorcycles, cars, televisions, computers, phones and internet connections.

The questionnaire will form the basis for data collection during the houselisting phase, to be carried out between April 1 and September 30, 2026, across all states and Union Territories.