Karnataka Cabinet extends five-year age relaxation for govt job aspirants

Under the new provision, for example, if the maximum age for a post is 35 years, candidates up to 40 years will now be eligible to apply

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 10:41 PM IST
The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved a five-year relaxation in the age limit for all candidates applying for government jobs through direct recruitment, applicable until December 31, 2027, official sources said.

The relaxation applies to candidates across all categories.

In September last year, the government had announced a three-year age relaxation.

Under the new provision, for example, if the maximum age for a post is 35 years, candidates up to 40 years will now be eligible to apply.

Officials said the move comes in view of recruitment delays caused by a freeze imposed in October 2024 while finalising internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SCs).

The freeze was lifted after the government fixed internal reservation quotas in August 2025: Group A (SC Left) 6 per cent, Group B (SC Right) 6 per cent, and Group C (Banjara, Bhovi, Korma, Korcha, and other 'most backward' communities) 5 per cent.

Several elected representatives and organisations had petitioned for a five-year relaxation to compensate candidates for the delay, they added.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 10:41 PM IST

