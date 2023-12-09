Home / India News / Centre allocates Rs 81 cr for education, health infrastructure in Tripura

Centre allocates Rs 81 cr for education, health infrastructure in Tripura

This financial sanction will pave way for crucial infrastructure projects, including the construction of a science building at MBB College and a women's hostel at Gandatwisa Government Degree College

Photo: ANI/Twitter
ANI General News

Dec 09 2023
In a move to enhance quality education and healthcare in Tripura, the central government has approved a fund of Rs 81.75 crores.

This financial sanction will pave the way for crucial infrastructure projects, including the construction of a science building at MBB College and a women's hostel at Gandatwisa Government Degree College.

Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that the central government has granted Rs 77.15 crores under special central assistance for the construction of a G+4 storey science building at MBB College.

"This initiative aims to bring exclusive benefits to the students and faculty at MBB College, aligning with the state government's objective of fostering quality education and upgrading educational infrastructure," the Chief Minister said.

CM Saha further highlighted the approval for the construction of a 50-seater women's hostel at Gandatwisa Government Degree College in Dhalai District.

"The central government has sanctioned a financial allocation of Rs 4.60 crores for this project, endorsed by the North Eastern Council (NEC), emphasizing the positive commitment of the state government towards developing educational infrastructure in remote areas," he added.

In addition to these educational endeavours, the state government is taking strides in healthcare by establishing a new health and wellness centre at Master Para in Agartala city.

CM Saha underscored the government's efforts to reinforce basic health infrastructure, with various projects prioritized for the advancement of education and medical services.

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 08:43 AM IST

