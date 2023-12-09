Home / India News / Former Telangana CM KCR successfully undergoes hip replacement surgery: BRS

Former Telangana CM KCR successfully undergoes hip replacement surgery: BRS

A statement issued by Yasodha Hospital, where the BRS chief was admitted earlier on Thursday, said that the former CM fell in his bathroom and sustained left hip fracture, which will need replacement

K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) | Photo: PTI
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 07:40 AM IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Dasoju Sravan informed on Thursday that former Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao's hip replacement surgery went successful and that he is likely to be discharged from the hospital in the next 2 to 3 days.

"Former CM of Telangana and BRS party national leader KCR's hip replacement surgery is successful. Almost in about 1 and a half hours, the doctors performed the most critical surgery. As for the reports of the doctors, the surgery was very successful," Sravan told ANI in Hyderabad.

He further exuded hope in the party chief's speedy recovery.

"They're very confident that in about 2 to 3 days, he will be discharged and because of the blessings of the 4 crore population of Telangana, and also the almighty blessings, his operation is successful. We are hopeful that within about 6 to 8 weeks and will be back in action in the service of Telangana, in the service of the people of Telangana," the BRS leader added.

A statement issued by Yasodha Hospital, where the BRS chief was admitted earlier on Thursday, said that the former CM fell in his bathroom and sustained a left hip fracture, which will need replacement.

"Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao Garu had a slip and fall in his bathroom at his residence and was subsequently brought to Yashoda Hospital for further care. On evaluation, including CT scans, he was found to have a left hip fracture [Extracapsular Neck of femur fracture). He would require left hip replacement for the same and the usual course of recovery for such cases is expected to be six to eight weeks," the hospital said in a statement.

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 07:40 AM IST

