Latest LIVE: 13 people arrested from Pune in ISIS terror conspiracy case

A total of 13 people have been arrested in the ISIS terror conspiracy case from Pune following searches. Of the total 44 locations being raided by the NIA since this morning, the agency sleuths have searched 1 place in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city and 1 in Bhayandar.The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dips into 'Very Poor' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

European Union lawmakers on Friday agreed to one of the world's first major comprehensive artificial intelligence laws, CNN reported. The legislation called AI Act set up a regulatory framework to promote the development of AI while addressing the risks related to the rapidly evolving technology. The legislation imposes a ban on harmful AI practises "considered to be a clear threat to people's safety, livelihoods and rights." The EU lawmakers' decision comes amid growing concerns over the disruptive capabilities of artificial intelligence, according to CNN report.