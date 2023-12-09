Home / India News / Latest LIVE: 13 people arrested from Pune in ISIS terror conspiracy case
Latest LIVE: 13 people arrested from Pune in ISIS terror conspiracy case

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 10:34 AM IST
A total of 13 people have been arrested in the ISIS terror conspiracy case from Pune following searches. Of the total 44 locations being raided by the NIA since this morning, the agency sleuths have searched 1 place in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city and 1 in Bhayandar.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dips into 'Very Poor' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).  

European Union lawmakers on Friday agreed to one of the world's first major comprehensive artificial intelligence laws, CNN reported. The legislation called AI Act set up a regulatory framework to promote the development of AI while addressing the risks related to the rapidly evolving technology. The legislation imposes a ban on harmful AI practises "considered to be a clear threat to people's safety, livelihoods and rights." The EU lawmakers' decision comes amid growing concerns over the disruptive capabilities of artificial intelligence, according to CNN report.

9:38 AM

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde participates in cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai

9:26 AM

TN Minister Subramanian distributes relief materials in Chennai

8:55 AM

13 people have been arrested in the ISIS terror conspiracy case

8:25 AM

US vetoes UN Security Council demand for humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

8:24 AM

European Union strikes deal to regulate ChatGPT, AI tech in landmark act

8:23 AM

Air Quality Index across Delhi dips into 'very poor' category

10:34 AM

He is main guarantor of steady Russia-India ties: Putin praises PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tough stance on defending India's national interests without being "intimidated" by any pressure and said the policy pursued by him is the "main guarantor" of the progressively developing bilateral ties. Putin's comments came at the "Russia Calling!" forum. The Russian leader said he "cannot imagine that Modi could be frightened, intimidated or forced to take any actions, steps, decisions that would be at variance with the national interests of India and the Indian people".

10:12 AM

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Assembly

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi took oath taken oath as Protem Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly in Raj Bhawan, Hyderabad on Saturday. The oath was administered by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was also present on the occasion. The Governor appointed Akbaruddin Owaisi as the Pro-tem Speaker of the state Assembly on Friday. The first session of the third Telangana State Legislative Assembly, is scheduled to begin on Saturday.

9:45 AM

Andhra to get investment of Rs 60,000 cr from railway: Vaishnaw

9:38 AM

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde participates in cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and participated in a cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach. Earlier, the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday inspected the paddy crop damaged due to unseasonal rain at Tarsa in Nagpur district. CM Shinde was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde.

9:26 AM

TN Minister Subramanian distributes relief materials in Chennai

9:16 AM

MoS Chandrasekhar to take stock of relief efforts in Chennai after cyclone Michaung

Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will visit Chennai and meet government officials to see how the Centre can further help people and administration in the aftermath of cyclone Michaung. "I'm travelling today to Chennai to visit flood-affected areas and meet government officials to see how our government can help people and the administration further. PM Narendra Modi's government has responded fast and decisively to support the government of Tamil Nadu with almost 1000 crores and to deploy the Navy and Air Force for relief and rescue operations," Rajeev Chandrasekhar posted on X.

8:55 AM

13 people have been arrested in the ISIS terror conspiracy case

8:38 AM

Anti-collision system Kavach deployed on 1,465 route km, 139 locomotives

The ambitious automatic train protection (ATP) system, Kavach, has so far been deployed on 1465 route km and 139 locomotives (including Electric Multiple Unit rakes) on South Central Railway sections, as per a government release. The sections include Lingamapalli - Vikarabad - Wadi and Vikarabad - Bidar section (265 Rkm), Manmad-Mudkhed-Dhone-Guntkal section (959Rkm) and Bidar-Parbhani section (241Rkm).

8:25 AM

US vetoes UN Security Council demand for humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

The United States vetoed a United Nations resolution Friday backed by almost all other Security Council members and many other nations demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. Supporters called it a terrible day and warned of more civilian deaths and destruction as the war goes into its third month. The vote in the 15-member council was 13-1 with the United Kingdom abstaining.

8:24 AM

European Union strikes deal to regulate ChatGPT, AI tech in landmark act

European Union lawmakers on Friday agreed to one of the world's first major comprehensive artificial intelligence laws, CNN reported. The legislation called AI Act set up a regulatory framework to promote the development of AI while addressing the risks related to the rapidly evolving technology. The legislation imposes a ban on harmful AI practises "considered to be a clear threat to people's safety, livelihoods and rights." The EU lawmakers' decision comes amid growing concerns over the disruptive capabilities of artificial intelligence, according to CNN report.

8:23 AM

Air Quality Index across Delhi dips into 'very poor' category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dips into 'Very Poor' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).  
First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 08:22 AM IST

