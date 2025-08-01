Home / India News / Delhi sees cleanest July air in 7 years; heavy rains likely in Aug-Sept

Delhi sees cleanest July air in 7 years; heavy rains likely in Aug-Sept

Average AQI in the national capital for July drops to 78, with 29 'satisfactory' air days; IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in the second half of monsoon

Delhi Rains, Rain
The Delhi-NCR region is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on Friday. (Photo:PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
The Delhi-NCR region is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on Friday, along with partly cloudy skies and the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may dip to 24 degrees Celsius.
 
Delhi records cleanest July in seven years 
Delhi registered its cleanest July in seven years, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 78, falling in the ‘satisfactory’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said.
 
This year’s July AQI even surpassed the lockdown-era improvement in 2020, when reduced vehicular and industrial activity had led to lower pollution levels.
 
 
In July 2025, the city saw 29 days of ‘satisfactory’ air quality, the highest in seven years. In comparison, July 2018 had just 16 such days, and 2019 only 12. Delhi also recorded its lowest PM2.5 and PM10 levels for the January–July period this year.
 
On Wednesday morning, the AQI in the capital stood at 57, further strengthening the trend of improved air quality.
 
Above-normal rainfall forecast for Aug–Sept 
India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall during the second half of the southwest monsoon season, August and September, according to the IMD’s latest forecast.
 
“Overall, above-normal rainfall—about 106 per cent of the Long Period Average [LPA] of 422.8 mm—is most likely during the second half of the monsoon,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, reported news agency PTI.
 
While most regions are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall, below-normal rains are likely in the Northeast, adjoining eastern India, parts of central India, and southwestern areas of the peninsula.
 
August rainfall is expected to be normal in most parts of the country, and September may record above-normal precipitation, Mohapatra said.
 
Despite subdued rainfall in the immediate forecast, current weather conditions do not meet the criteria for a “break monsoon phase”, a period when the monsoon trough shifts towards the Himalayan foothills and rainfall significantly declines across the plains. India had already experienced above-normal rainfall during June and July, with states like Himachal Pradesh seeing severe flash floods.
 

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

