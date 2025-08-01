Delhi sees cleanest July air in 7 years; heavy rains likely in Aug-Sept

The Delhi-NCR region is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on Friday, along with partly cloudy skies and the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may dip to 24 degrees Celsius.

Delhi records cleanest July in seven years

Delhi registered its cleanest July in seven years, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 78, falling in the ‘satisfactory’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said.

This year’s July AQI even surpassed the lockdown-era improvement in 2020, when reduced vehicular and industrial activity had led to lower pollution levels.

In July 2025, the city saw 29 days of ‘satisfactory’ air quality, the highest in seven years. In comparison, July 2018 had just 16 such days, and 2019 only 12. Delhi also recorded its lowest PM2.5 and PM10 levels for the January–July period this year. On Wednesday morning, the AQI in the capital stood at 57, further strengthening the trend of improved air quality. Above-normal rainfall forecast for Aug–Sept India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall during the second half of the southwest monsoon season, August and September, according to the IMD’s latest forecast. “Overall, above-normal rainfall—about 106 per cent of the Long Period Average [LPA] of 422.8 mm—is most likely during the second half of the monsoon,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, reported news agency PTI.