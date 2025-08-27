Court issues non-bailable warrant against Vikash Yadav, ex-R&AW officer

Patiala House Court in Delhi has issued a non-bailable warrant for Vikash Yadav, the former R&AW officer who was accused of plotting to assassinate pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, The Indian Express reported.

Yadav, accused by the United States of allegedly being a conspirator in a plot to kill Pannun, had failed to appear before the court in a case of alleged extortion and kidnapping despite repeated calls.

The order, issued by Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Partap Singh Laler, observed that Yadav has been absent since morning. He said, “Issue NBWs against accused Vikas Yadav and notice to his surety under Section 491 Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita [the procedure when bond has been forfeited] for October 17.”

Citing sources, The Indian Express report mentioned that Yadav’s family member was the surety in this case. Yadav was arrested on December 18, 2023, by the special cell of Delhi Police after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against him by a Rohini-based businessman, who accused Yadav of kidnapping and extortion. The complainant also accused Yadav of having ties to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He was arrested in Delhi weeks after he was named by the US government as a conspirator in the Pannun case. However, Yadav, along with an alleged associate, was let out on bail in the extortion and kidnapping case despite the chargesheet being filed by the police.