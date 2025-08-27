Home / India News / Court issues non-bailable warrant against Vikash Yadav, ex-R&AW officer

Vikash Yadav, accused by the United States of plotting to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, had failed to appear before a Delhi court in a case of extortion and kidnapping despite repeated summons

Vikash Yadav was arrested on December 18, 2023, by the special cell of Delhi Police after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against him by a Rohini-based businessman, who accused Yadav of kidnapping and extortion | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 2:02 PM IST
Patiala House Court in Delhi has issued a non-bailable warrant for Vikash Yadav, the former R&AW officer who was accused of plotting to assassinate pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, The Indian Express reported.
 
Yadav, accused by the United States of allegedly being a conspirator in a plot to kill Pannun, had failed to appear before the court in a case of alleged extortion and kidnapping despite repeated calls.
 
The order, issued by Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Partap Singh Laler, observed that Yadav has been absent since morning.  He said, “Issue NBWs against accused Vikas Yadav and notice to his surety under Section 491 Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita [the procedure when bond has been forfeited] for October 17.”
 
Citing sources, The Indian Express report mentioned that Yadav’s family member was the surety in this case.
 
Yadav was arrested on December 18, 2023, by the special cell of Delhi Police after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against him by a Rohini-based businessman, who accused Yadav of kidnapping and extortion. The complainant also accused Yadav of having ties to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
 
He was arrested in Delhi weeks after he was named by the US government as a conspirator in the Pannun case. However, Yadav, along with an alleged associate, was let out on bail in the extortion and kidnapping case despite the chargesheet being filed by the police.
 
Seeking exemption from appearing in the case, Yadav cited a “threat to his life” and moved the application in the Delhi court, which was approved. However, on Monday, he did not file a fresh application, which prompted the court to take action.
 
Earlier this month, Yadav was also named as a member of the Mahadev Online Book betting racket operating in Dubai.
 
Abdullah Khan, said to be an associate in the case, had earlier filed a plea in court requesting more time for the release of his passport. Khan claimed that since his father has been diagnosed with blood cancer, he needs to travel to countries like Dubai, Singapore to get a medical opinion. The court in its order said, “In view of submissions made, extension of release of passport is allowed till the next date of hearing on October 17.”
 

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

