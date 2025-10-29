Centre clears plan for four new medical colleges in Jharkhand under PPP

The Jharkhand government has received the Centre's nod to a proposal for setting up four medical colleges under the public-private partnership (PPP) in the state, according to an official statement.

The new medical colleges will come up in Khunti with a capacity of 50 MBBS seats, Jamtara, Dhanbad and Giridih, with 100 seats each, it said.

The approval has been granted under the Centre's 'Scheme for Establishment of Medical Colleges in PPP Mode', which aims to expand medical education across the country and strengthen healthcare services.

During a meeting with officials of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jharkhand's Health and Medical Education Department Additional Chief Secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh made a presentation, the release said.