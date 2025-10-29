Centre clears plan for four new medical colleges in Jharkhand under PPP

The Jharkhand government has received the Centre's nod to a proposal for setting up four medical colleges under the public-private partnership (PPP) in the state, according to an official statement.
The new medical colleges will come up in Khunti with a capacity of 50 MBBS seats, Jamtara, Dhanbad and Giridih, with 100 seats each, it said.
The approval has been granted under the Centre's 'Scheme for Establishment of Medical Colleges in PPP Mode', which aims to expand medical education across the country and strengthen healthcare services.
During a meeting with officials of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jharkhand's Health and Medical Education Department Additional Chief Secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh made a presentation, the release said.
"After the presentation, the Centre gave its nod to the state's proposal," it added.
Singh said, "The opening of medical colleges under the PPP mode will improve medical education and healthcare services in the state, while also creating new employment opportunities for local youth." The new colleges in the state will boost the availability of specialist doctors in rural and semi-urban areas, expand access to medical education, and strengthen health infrastructure, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app