Centre clears plan for four new medical colleges in Jharkhand under PPP

The approval has been granted under the Centre's 'Scheme for Establishment of Medical Colleges in PPP Mode', which aims to expand medical education across the country

The new colleges in the state will boost the availability of specialist doctors in rural and semi-urban areas, expand access to medical education, and strengthen health infrastructure
Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:48 AM IST
The Jharkhand government has received the Centre's nod to a proposal for setting up four medical colleges under the public-private partnership (PPP) in the state, according to an official statement.

The new medical colleges will come up in Khunti with a capacity of 50 MBBS seats, Jamtara, Dhanbad and Giridih, with 100 seats each, it said.

The approval has been granted under the Centre's 'Scheme for Establishment of Medical Colleges in PPP Mode', which aims to expand medical education across the country and strengthen healthcare services.

During a meeting with officials of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jharkhand's Health and Medical Education Department Additional Chief Secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh made a presentation, the release said.

"After the presentation, the Centre gave its nod to the state's proposal," it added.

Singh said, "The opening of medical colleges under the PPP mode will improve medical education and healthcare services in the state, while also creating new employment opportunities for local youth."  The new colleges in the state will boost the availability of specialist doctors in rural and semi-urban areas, expand access to medical education, and strengthen health infrastructure, he added.

Topics :JharkhandMedical collegesHealthcare in India

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

