Home / India News / Centre declares two-day national mourning for Prakash Singh Badal

Centre declares two-day national mourning for Prakash Singh Badal

"On the days of mourning, the national flag will be flown half mast on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on these two days"

New Delhi
Centre declares two-day national mourning for Prakash Singh Badal

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 11:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Tuesday night announced two days of state mourning on April 26 and 27 across India in view of the death of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

In a communication to all the states, the Union Home Ministry said Badal died on April 25 and, as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the central government has decided that there will be state mourning for two days on April 26 and 27 throughout India.

"On the days of mourning, the national flag will be flown half mast on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on these two days," the communication said.

Badal, a five-time former Punjab chief minister known for his winsome humility and strong rural roots, died on Tuesday. He was 95.

Also Read

Punjab's ex-FM Manpreet Singh Badal joins BJP soon after quitting Congress

Faridkot court grants anticipatory bail to ex-Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal

Sukhbir Badal writes to PM, seeks repeal of repressive laws like NSA, UAPA

Amit Shah dials Sukhbir Badal; enquires about his father's health

Land purchase in name of seed farm during Badal govt to be probed: Minister

Delhi govt supports filing of FIR against WFI chief: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Scrap Rs 500 notes to curtail money power in elections: Chandrababu Naidu

Kochi holds greatest promise for adoption of active, shared mobility

Delhi logs 1,095 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths, positivity rate at 22.74%

Ex-Bihar MP, serving life term for murder of officer, to be freed from jail

Topics :Prakash Singh BadalPunjabCentre

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story