Gujarat leads rooftop solar race, reaches 1,879 MW installed capacity

Gujarat remains the leading state in rooftop solar installations, having installed over 500,000 systems with a total capacity of 1,879 megawatts under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

The state has already achieved 50 per cent of its target to install 1 million residential rooftop solar systems by March 2027, officials said.

In total, Gujarat has installed more than 1.1 million rooftop solar systems over the years across different programmes, keeping it ahead of other states in residential solar adoption.

Residential consumers in the state have received ₹3,778 crore in subsidies under the scheme, aimed at reducing upfront costs and accelerating installations.

Policy incentives boost solar adoption Gujarat offers ₹2,950 assistance for regulatory charges for systems up to 6 kW. Network strengthening charges for this category have been waived, and consumers are not required to sign net metering agreements. There is also no load limit for residential solar systems. Households can sell surplus power to the grid and no banking charges are levied on residential users. Subsidies for households The state provides generous subsidies to encourage adoption. Consumers get ₹30,000 per kW for systems up to 2 kW, ₹18,000 per kW for systems between 2 kW and 3 kW and a maximum subsidy of ₹78,000 for systems above 3 kW.