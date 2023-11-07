Centre issues advisory for social media platforms regarding deepfakes

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Tuesday issued an advisory to all social media platforms reminding them of the legal obligations that require them to identify and remove misinformation promptly.

The government's response came after a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna went viral, which prompted celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan to call for legal action.

Deepfakes are videos creating delusion with the use of deep learning, AI, and photoshopping techniques to make images of fake events.

Such convincing deepfakes made so far include those of prominent personalities, including former US President Barack Obama and Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg.

The government reiterated that violations of the related laws would cause the organisation to lose the protection available under Section 79(1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

“Given the significant challenges posed by misinformation and deepfakes, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has issued a second advisory in the last six months, calling on online platforms to take decisive actions against the spread of deepfakes. Deepfakes are a major violation and harm women in particular,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology.

The minister suggested the affected individuals file First Information Reports (FIRs) at their nearest police station, and avail the remedies provided under the Information Technology (IT) rules, 2021.

According to sources, the platforms were concerned about the absence of mechanisms to identify deepfake content from the enormous amount of user-generated data.

“The government needs to provide more clarity on the ways to identify deepfakes from user-generated content. Platforms are still unaware of what the government notice expects them to do, as it is not something technically feasible,” an industry executive said.

The government notice mentioned Section 66D of the Information Technology Act while adding that the punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources with imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

“Of late, reports are appearing in sections of media that artificial intelligence-generated deep fake imagery relating to prominent personalities and celebrities being created and such manipulated contents often undermines the dignity of the person, including specifically the modesty of women,” the ministry said in its notice.

The advisory also mentioned due diligence requirements prescribed under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

It emphasized rule 3(2) (b) of IT Rules, which requires platforms to remove content that impersonates any user within 24 hours after receiving a complaint.

Last month, the central government asked all social media platforms to submit an action taken note on dispelling 'fake' news and unlawful content.

It also directed YouTube to put disclaimers on channels likely to be spreading 'fake' news.