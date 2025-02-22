Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Centre must accept problem of inflation, take steps to provide relief: Cong

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over increasing unemployment and price rise

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
Jairam Ramesh cited a media report, which said the average inflation rate has come down due to the fall in the prices of vegetables, but the prices of some food items are constantly increasing. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 7:28 PM IST
Slamming the Centre over the rising prices of certain food items, the Congress on Saturday said if the Narendra Modi government cares even a little about people, it should first accept the problem of inflation and take necessary steps to provide relief to them.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh cited a media report, which said the average inflation rate has come down due to the fall in the prices of vegetables, but the prices of some food items are constantly increasing, especially those of pulses.

"The people of the country are troubled by the inflation under the Modi government. It is becoming difficult for the poor to even arrange two meals a day. Inflation is skyrocketing in everything," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

"No matter how much the Modi government denies the talk of inflation and unemployment, its own reports are bringing out the truth from time to time," he said.

Now, the monthly report of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has expressed the fear of the "thali" becoming expensive, the Congress leader said.

"The prices of pulses are increasing continuously. The price of tur eaten in common households has reached Rs 141 per kg. E-commerce companies are selling tur dal up to Rs 200 per kg. Compared to 2023, the price of tomatoes has also increased significantly in the last two years. The price of tomatoes sold at the rate of Rs 20 per kg in 2023 has increased by three to four times," he said.

According to the RBI report, the prices of edible oils have been increasing continuously since October last year, Ramesh said.

"There is also an increase in the prices of grains. Wheat, rice and coarse grains are also not spared from the blow of inflation," he added.

"If the Modi government cares even a little about the public, then it should first accept the problem of inflation and take necessary steps to provide relief to people," Ramesh said.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over increasing unemployment and price rise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

