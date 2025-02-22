Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Labour minister assures swift action on EPS-95 pensioners' demands

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has taken a positive stance on the long-pending demands of 78 lakh EPS- 95 pensioners across the country, a statement by the pensioners body said

The minister assured the delegation of a swift resolution to these issues. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
Pensioners' body EPS-95 Agitation Committee on Saturday said that Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has assured swift action on its demands.

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has taken a positive stance on the long-pending demands of 7.8 million EPS- 95 pensioners across the country, a statement by the pensioners body said.

According to the statement, these demands include an increase in the minimum pension, provision of free medical facilities for pensioners and their spouses, and rectification of errors in applications for higher pension benefits.

The minister assured the delegation of a swift resolution to these issues, it said.

Commander Ashok Raut, National President of the EPS-95 National Agitation Committee (NAC), which has been advocating for pensioners' rights for several years, revealed that recent discussions with both the Labour Minister and the Finance Minister provided assurances of an imminent increase in the minimum pension.

However, the absence of any such announcement in the Union Budget 2025-26 has led to widespread disappointment among pensioners.

In light of this, a crucial meeting between the Labour Minister and a delegation from the NAC was held on Friday. During the discussions, Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing pensioners' concerns.

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

