Centre sanctions Rs 104.66 cr for healthcare facilities in Manipur's hills

Centre sanctions Rs 104.66 cr for healthcare facilities in Manipur's hills

Chief Minister N Biren Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and DoNER Minister J M Scindia for their support in developing Manipur

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 1:29 PM IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 104.66 crore for providing health care facilities in the hill districts of the state.

Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and DoNER Minister J M Scindia for their support in developing Manipur.

Taking to X, Singh said, "For the first time, hill districts like Chandel, Ukhrul, Jiribam, Senapati, and Tamenglong will have access to advanced medical facilities like CT Scans, MRI, ICU services, and super-specialty carebringing healthcare closer to home. Not to mention, the Churachandpur Medical College is already operational, transforming healthcare in the region."  This recent sanction of Rs 104.66 crore under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) is a step towards equitable healthcare for all, Singh posted on the microblogging site.

 

The chief minister also posted a copy of the letter sent from the Ministry of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) to the state chief secretary regarding the sanction.

Topics :N Biren SinghNarendra ModiBiren SinghBharatiya Janata PartyManipurManipur govt

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

