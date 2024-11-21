Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Five dead, 15 injured after truck collides with bus on Yamuna expressway

Five dead, 15 injured after truck collides with bus on Yamuna expressway

The accident took place between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m when the bus was travelling from Delhi to Azamgarh

Bus accident, Unnao bus accident
The 15 injured people have been admitted to the nearby Kailash Hospital in Jewar for treatment. Post mortem of the deceased has been filed | Representative Photo: PTI
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A massive collision took place between a truck and a double decker bus due to fog and overtake of the truck under the Tappal police station on the Yamuna expressway in Aligarh on Thursday, police officials confirmed.

Five people have been reported dead and 15 others have been injured travelling in the bus, CO Khair Varun Kumar said.

The accident took place between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m when the bus was travelling from Delhi to Azamgarh.

"The double decker bus was travelling from Delhi to Azamgarh. During this time, the incident took place due to a massive collision between a truck and a double decker due to fog. The truck was trying to overtake the bus. The accident occured under the Tappal Police Station area on the Yamuna expressway," Varun Kumar said.

The 15 injured people have been admitted to the nearby Kailash Hospital in Jewar for treatment. Post mortem of the deceased has been filed.

Truck has been seized from the spot, the police officials confirmed.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Fiscal-monetary coordination key to India's economic resilience, says RBI Governor Das

Delhi pollution: Police asks e-commerce platforms to stop firecrackers sale

Delhi's air improves slightly after 8 days, AQI at 'very poor' level

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Dominica PM Skerrit in Georgetown

Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, arrested in US

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the accident and has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased, as per a press release.

Instructions have been sent to district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured. The CM has also wished for the speedy recovery of the inured.

Further investigation on the accident are underway.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Flat prices surge 170% on NCR's Yamuna Expressway in 5 years, land by 450%

YEIDA offers 200 acres to Ducati for India's first motorcycle race track

Pedestrian deaths rise on Yamuna Expressway despite walking ban, shows data

Resilient growth has given us the space to focus on inflation: RBI Guv Das

LIVE news: Fiscal-monetary coordination key to India's economic resilience, says RBI Governor Das

Topics :yamuna expresswayBus accidentDeath toll

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story