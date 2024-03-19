Home / India News / Centre seeks time to respond to requests seeking stay on CAA rules, 2024

Centre seeks time to respond to requests seeking stay on CAA rules, 2024

The Centre had on March 11 paved the way for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, with the notification of the relevant rules

CAA protest outside Jama Masjid (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
The Centre on Tuesday sought time from the Supreme Court to file a reply to the applications seeking a stay on the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that he needed some time to respond to the 20 applications which have sought a stay on the Rules till the apex court disposes of the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"It (CAA) does not take away citizenship of any person," Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The hearing is underway.

The Centre had on March 11 paved the way for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, with the notification of the relevant rules, four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament to fast-track Indian citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Topics :Citizenship BillNarendra ModiCitizenshipBJPBharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

