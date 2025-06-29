Nearly half of bunker funds unspent in J&K despite rising border threats

Almost half of the central government funds meant for building underground bunkers to protect border residents in Jammu and Kashmir have not been spent over the past five years, according to data shared under a Right to Information (RTI) application.

The fact was brought to light at a time of growing concern about civilian safety following Operation Sindoor and heavy cross-border firing last month.

Details of fund allocation and spending

Responding to a Right to Information application filed by Jammu-based activist Raman Kumar, the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department said that an amount of ₹242.77 crore was given to the Union Territory administration headed by the lieutenant governor between 2020–21 and 2024–25. However, 46.58 per cent of the funds remain unspent.

According to the figures shared, Rajouri district used the most funds at ₹78.05 crore, followed by Poonch (₹44.56 crore), Samba (₹42.09 crore), Kathua (₹37.20 crore), Jammu (₹17.51 crore), Kupwara (₹14.85 crore), Bandipora (₹4.33 crore), and Baramulla (₹4.15 crore). India has a 3,323-kilometre-long border with Pakistan, with 221 km as International Border (IB) and 744 km along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. In February 2021, India and Pakistan agreed to enforce a renewed ceasefire along these borders, bringing relief to people living near the IB and LoC. The original ceasefire agreement was signed in 2003 but was frequently violated by Pakistan, with over 5,000 breaches in 2020 alone.

Bunker construction plans and progress In 2018–19, the Centre approved the construction of 14,460 bunkers at a cost of ₹415.73 crore for residents facing Pakistani shelling. Of these, 7,298 were meant for the LoC areas in Poonch and Rajouri, and 7,162 for villages along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba. Later, more than 4,000 additional bunkers were sanctioned for vulnerable areas in north Kashmir districts like Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo said that so far, 9,500 bunkers have been built along the India–Pakistan border in the Union Territory. These bunkers have saved lives during recent shelling, although homes and livestock suffered damage.

Activist expresses concern over low spending Sharing the Home Department's reply with PTI, activist Raman Kumar expressed surprise at the non-utilisation of funds during the relatively peaceful years along the borders. "Only 53.42 per cent of the funds were utilised between 2020–21 and 2024–25," he said. The Home Department explained: "Total funds amounting to ₹24,277.85 lakh (₹242.778 crore) have been given by the Government of India to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir through the Finance Department, J&K, during the financial year 2020–21 till date for construction of bunkers for civilians in border districts of Jammu and Kashmir."

Funds were released as follows: ₹6,918.31 lakh in 2020–21, ₹4,170 lakh in 2021–22, ₹8,189.54 lakh in 2022–23, and ₹2,500 lakh each in 2023–24 and 2024–25. However, the reply stated that the J&K administration has spent only ₹12,967.869 lakh (₹129.678 crore) on building bunkers for civilians. The yearly spending was ₹4,881.108 lakh in 2020–21, ₹3,318.548 lakh in 2021–22, ₹2,275.313 lakh in 2022–23, ₹846.64 lakh in 2023–24, and ₹1,646.26 lakh in 2024–25. Civilian casualties during recent shelling A total of 27 people, mostly civilians, lost their lives and 70 were injured in intense Pakistani shelling and drone attacks on forward villages in Jammu and Kashmir. This followed missile strikes by Indian armed forces on terror infrastructure across the border during the night of May 6 and 7, under Operation Sindoor, launched to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 25 tourists and a local service provider.

Poonch and Rajouri saw most of the civilian casualties, leading to renewed calls for building more safety bunkers along the borders. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited affected areas soon after the ceasefire was restored on May 10. He promised a new policy to build individual bunkers. “Community bunkers had been built, but they were not used for so long. No new bunker has come up in many years. Wherever I went, people said we should build individual bunkers,” he said. “The government will frame a policy on that, and a scheme will be formulated for the people in these areas which are closer to the LoC and the border, and that would then be taken up with the central government,” he added.