Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Centre set to create five new districts in Ladakh, says Amit Shah

Centre set to create five new districts in Ladakh, says Amit Shah

The five new districts to be established within the Union Territory of Ladakh are Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang

Ladakh
Photo: Freepik
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 12:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced that the Ministry of Home Affairs plans to establish five new districts within the Union Territory of Ladakh. The new districts will be Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang.

Previously, Ladakh was divided into two districts — Leh and Kargil. Leh was divided into six sub-divisions, while Kargil was divided into four.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Both districts are overseen by their respective autonomous district councils. Following the establishment of the new districts, Ladakh will consist of a total of seven districts.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shah said that the new districts will help benefits reach the people of the Union Territory.

In a post, the Home Minister said, “In pursuit of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny.”
 
The Home Minister further said, “The Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh.”
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Leh apex body plans foot march to Delhi to press govt on 4-point agenda

LAB, KDA hold meet in Ladakh, pleads centre on discussion over 4-pt agenda

Ladakh council's representation, decision-making powers retained: Govt

ED undertakes first-ever searches in Ladakh in cryptocurrency fraud case

Ladakh chosen for India's Mars, Moon research site to boost space program

Topics :Amit ShahLadakhBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story