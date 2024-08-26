Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced that the Ministry of Home Affairs plans to establish five new districts within the Union Territory of Ladakh. The new districts will be Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang.
Previously, Ladakh was divided into two districts — Leh and Kargil. Leh was divided into six sub-divisions, while Kargil was divided into four.
Both districts are overseen by their respective autonomous district councils. Following the establishment of the new districts, Ladakh will consist of a total of seven districts.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shah said that the new districts will help benefits reach the people of the Union Territory.
In a post, the Home Minister said, “In pursuit of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny.”
The Home Minister further said, “The Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh.”