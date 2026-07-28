Centre-state govt jointly working to provide flood relief in Assam: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the central government is working closely with the Assam government in providing relief to the flood-affected people of the state.

Modi said this after meeting Union ministers and BJP MPs belonging to Assam here at the Parliament House complex. As many as 68 people have lost their lives due to the deluge so far this year.

"Met MPs from Assam and discussed the prevailing flood situation in various parts of the state. The Centre is working closely with the Assam government in assisting those affected. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," the prime minister said in a post on X.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita attended the meeting. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 4,45,495 people have been impacted in six districts -- Sivasagar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metropolitan) -- in the floods. Altogether 90 relief camps are operational, sheltering 28,695 people due to the floods. Additionally, 94 relief distribution centres were also functional. Multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF and civil defence personnel, are carrying out the rescue and relief operations, with 67 boats deployed in the affected areas, the bulletin said.