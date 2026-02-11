Centre to formally launch IIT-Madras's Bharat Bodhan AI on Thursday

“This is part of a series of initiatives by the Ministry of Education to harness the potential of AI, bringing together Indian startups developing AI-first solutions across K-12 learning, test preparation, upskilling, language learning and skill education, with a focus on students in underserved areas,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the roundtable was organised as a precursor to the upcoming India AI Impact Summit. “The insights from the roundtable will inform policy and ecosystem deliberations at the India AI Impact Summit, with a focus on responsible AI adoption, safeguards, and pathways for scaling impact across sectors, including education,” it said.