Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Centre urges states to fill 663 vacant positions in consumer forums

Centre urges states to fill 663 vacant positions in consumer forums

According to official data, 18 posts of President and 56 posts of members are lying vacant in state commissions as of October 2024

lateral entry, ias, govt lateral hiring, lateral govt jobs
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 11:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Union government on Friday directed states to accelerate the appointment process for 663 vacant positions across state and district consumer commissions, expressing concern over mounting vacancies that threaten to undermine consumer rights protection.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, who reviewed the situation with state government officials, expressed "deep concern" about increasing vacancies in consumer commissions compared to previous years.

According to official data, 18 posts of President and 56 posts of members are lying vacant in state commissions as of October 2024.

At district level, 162 posts of President and 427 posts of members are vacant across the country, the consumer affairs ministry said in a statement.

"It is imperative that vacancies are filled up at the earliest possible to ensure that consumer disputes/cases are handled promptly and efficiently," Khare said during the meeting.

The secretary urged state representatives to prioritize these appointments, emphasizing that effective functioning of consumer commissions is vital for protecting consumer rights.

More From This Section

LIVE: PM Modi leaves for Delhi in another aircraft after his IAF plane developed snag, says official

Lodge FIR against reel creators if they pose safety threat: Railway Board

Landing trials at Noida airport postponed, likely to begin from Nov 30

Truck drivers concerned over livelihood as GRAP-III now effective in Delhi

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

To address immediate concerns, Khare drew attention to Section 32 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which permits assigning additional charge to another District Commission to ensure continuity in consumer dispute resolution.

State officials agreed that filling vacancies is crucial to avoid delays in hearings and reduce case backlog.

The ministry has committed to work with stakeholders to ensure an efficient and transparent process for filling these vacancies.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIC, MCD directed to pay Rs 4.8 lakh claim, Rs 40,000 compensation

IND vs SA 4th T20 live score updates: Arshdeep and Hardik jolts South African top order

Premium

Neighbourly insights: Pollsters ask voters to predict neighbours' choices

Premium

Is business a living machine? The capitalist-enterprise model is broken

Wall Street fall as US data, Fed comments signal slower rate cut path

Topics :Consumer forumsvacancies

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story