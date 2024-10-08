Certain section considers it their right to disrespect Hindu deities: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said a certain section of society considers it their right to make derogatory remarks against Hindu deities and break idols, and warned that those indulged in such activities will be dealt with strictly. He also said while non-violence is the ultimate dharma, violence is justified if necessary to protect the nation, religion and the innocent, according to an official statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Adityanath made the remarks during his speech at the Durga Puja celebrations at Bharat Sevashram Sangh, Sigra in Varanasi. He also said that in West Bengal, where the ritual of worshipping the goddess originates, Sanatan Dharma today appears "helpless and insecure".

"Hinduism does not seek the destruction of anyone. Instead, it teaches 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharmah' (non-violence is the highest virtue)...while non-violence is the ultimate dharma, violence is justified if necessary to protect the nation, religion, and the innocent," Adityanath said, according to the statement.

He emphasised, "This call is made by the scriptures of India, and Swami Pranavanand echoed the same while founding Bharat Sevashram Sangh."



According to the statement, Adityanath also noted that a certain section considers it their right to make derogatory remarks against Hindu deities, insult revered figures, and break idols.

More From This Section

"Often when someone expresses hatred, there is an attempt to blow it out of proportion to create unrest," he added.

Adityanath warned, "Do not take law in your own hands. Those who do will face strict legal consequences. The law will act firmly against anyone promoting disorder."



He added that while the faith of every religion, sect, and community is respected, lawlessness is unacceptable and those who create disturbances will face consequences.

During the event, the CM performed the worship of goddess Durga and distributed 100 sewing machines to women. He extended warm wishes to all visitors, guests, and the public, wishing them a joyous Sharadiya Navratri.

Adityanath said the principle of 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharmah' emphasises dedicating one's life to helping the poor and needy. However, he added that if the unity and integrity of the nation is challenged or its borders encroached upon, it supports taking necessary action for the security and sovereignty of the country.

Emphasizing the importance of respecting great individuals from all castes, creeds, and religions, the chief minister said, "If anyone uses abusive language against a great person or sanyasi, they are liable to punishment, and legal action should be taken against them. However, protest does not mean resorting to vandalism or looting...?such actions are entirely unacceptable."



The CM's remarks come in the light of a number of protests over a row stirred by Ghaziabad-based controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand.

Adityanath highlighted the significance of Sharadiya Navratri as a ritual of worshipping Maa Durga, celebrated joyfully across the country.

He remarked, "In Bengal, where the ritual of worshiping Jagatjanani Maa Bhagwati originates, Sanatan Dharma today appears helpless and insecure.

"Bengal is the land that gave us the national anthem, the national song, and the intellectual foundation of India. It is the land that contributed many great figures to the struggle for independence."



He continued, "Bengal has given Bharat Mata sons like Jagadish Chandra Bose, Ramakrishna Paramhans, Swami Vivekananda, Swami Pranavanand, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. But, what is happening in Bengal today? People there have to think twice before celebrating festivals, whereas in Uttar Pradesh, festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm. Any attempt to create obstacles is promptly addressed.