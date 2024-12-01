Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Chances of HIV high in Kerala despite low density of infections: CM Vijayan

Chances of HIV high in Kerala despite low density of infections: CM Vijayan

Kerala CM pointed out that as per the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, it is necessary to create a situation where there are no new cases of the disease by 2030, which will happen soon

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM
CM said the day was a reminder to ensure public participation in the rehabilitation of HIV-infected persons across the world and to contain the spread of the disease (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 1:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said though the southern state has low density of HIV-affected persons, the odds of contracting the infection is very high there.

The disease prevention activities and awareness programmes have great significance and the state government is making various interventions to keep the disease at bay, he said in a Facebook post marking the "World AIDS Day" today.

The CM said the day was a reminder to ensure public participation in the rehabilitation of HIV-infected persons across the world and to contain the spread of the disease.

He pointed out that as per the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, it is necessary to create a situation where there are no new cases of the disease by 2030.

But, Kerala is going to achieve this target much earlier, he said adding that the LDF government is making comprehensive interventions through the campaign "Onnayi Poojayathilekk" (loosely translated as "Together to Zero") as part of this.

"We are trying to achieve the target of 95:95:95 by 2025. The first part of this intends to make the affected persons realise their condition."  The second goal is to ensure Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) treatment to 95 per cent of people, found to be infected by HIV, and the third is to control the spread of virus among them, he added.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Cyclone Fengal stationary for last six hours close to Puducherry, likely to weaken soon

Nagaland's governance based on peace for development, says CM Rio

UP CM directs officials to adopt sensitive approach to resolve complaints

Indian bus attacked in Bangladesh, alleges Tripura's transport minister

Cyclone Fengal kills 3 in Chennai, Army leads rescue ops in Puducherry

Citing the statistics of 2024, the CM said Kerala has already achieved the second and third targets and the first goal has reached 75 per cent. The objective of the government is to make the comprehensive project a great success.

The CM further said that though Kerala is a state where the density of HIV-affected persons is low, the chances of getting the infection is very high there.

He also urged everyone to take part together in the fight against the disease.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Vizhinjam Port set for December commissioning; Kerala govt extends timeline

Kerala govt, Adani Vizhinjam Port to sign supplementary concession pact

CM Vijayan again raises lack of Central aid for Wayand landslide victims

Kerala CM writes to railway minister, cites 'safety violations' in jobs

Kerala CM Vijayan urges Centre to release grant for Vizhinjam seaport

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanKerala govtHIV AidsHIV/AIDSAIDSWorld's AIDS Day

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story