Hoarding banned in Chandigarh; traders given 3 days to declare stock

To ensure the availability of essential items such as rice, wheat, pulses, and sugar for the general public, the District Magistrate of Chandigarh has banned hoarding and stockpiling of these goods. The order came into effect at midnight on 9 May.

The directive has been issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.

In his order, DM Nishan Kumar Yadav noted that certain individuals and traders were engaging in hoarding, which could disrupt the supply chain and trigger price hikes.

“It has come to notice that certain individuals, traders, and entities are engaged in the hoarding and unauthorised stockpiling of essential food items and fuel, including petrol, diesel and other daily necessities in the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Such actions are resulting in artificial scarcity, abnormal price rises, and potential law and order issues affecting the supply and distribution of essential food commodities to the general public,” the order stated.

Following this order, all traders, shopkeepers, and business owners must report their stock details to the Department of Food & Supplies within three days.

Yadav also warned that anyone violating the order would face strict legal action. The public has been urged to report any cases of hoarding, black marketing, or unjustified price increases.

“In view of the emergent nature of this order, it is being issued ex-parte and is addressed to the public in general. Any breach of this order would invite action under Section 223 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other relevant provisions of law,” the order said.

Additional safety measures amid security concerns

As an added precaution in light of possible air strikes from Pakistan, the District Magistrate of Ambala has issued a separate order urging residents to avoid the use of outdoor lighting and power sources at night.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan assured the public that the country has adequate food stocks. He also outlined measures to boost crop production amid the current tensions between India and Pakistan.