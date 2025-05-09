Home / India News / Indian hospitals along borders are ready to deal any medical emergencies

Indian hospitals along borders are ready to deal any medical emergencies

During times of war, medical needs go beyond just emergency care. Doctors need to deal with chronic conditions, infectious diseases, mental health issues, and trauma

Hospitals, hospitals in India
Key medicines needed in such situations include painkillers like morphine and paracetamol, antibiotics such as amoxicillin and ciprofloxacin, tetanus injections, IV fluids, and agents to stop bleeding. (Image: Bloomberg)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As military tensions mount along India’s western frontier following renewed provocations from Pakistan, leading pharmaceutical companies and hospital networks of the country have assured the central government of their readiness to manage any potential medical emergencies. Industry representatives conveyed confidence in their supply chains and emergency response capabilities, underscoring their commitment to national preparedness during uncertain times.
 
“Critical care products related to hospitals like cephalosporins, painkillers and haemostatic agents… India has enough capacity to meet any eventuality,” Dharmesh Shah, chairman and managing director of Mumbai-based BDR Pharmaceuticals, told Moneycontrol.
 
Shah also said that the government already keeps a stock of these critical care supplies for such situations.
 
The report mentioned that the Fortis Hospital in Amritsar, just 30 kilometres from the Pakistan border, has confirmed it has activated emergency plans after getting an advisory from local authorities. 
 
 Punjab hospitals gear up for emergencies

Also Read

Indo-Pak conflict: Your home insurance is of no use, say experts

BHISHM medical cubes deployed in J&K hospitals under Aarogya Maitri project

Hoarding banned in Chandigarh; traders given 3 days to declare stock

India-Pak conflict: How anti-tank guided missiles are shaping ground combat

E-commerce deliveries affected in border states amid India-Pak tensions

 
The hospital has put emergency services on high alert, created a Rapid Response Team, reserved beds for emergencies, and kept its trauma team ready. Fortis also runs hospitals in Ludhiana and Mohali, both located in Punjab, the border state next to Pakistan.
 
Across the state, hospitals have stocked essential medicines, medical supplies, and blood units, while emergency drills are underway to ensure full preparedness.
 
An official from the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) told Moneycontrol that the industry is “always prepared to support the government with necessary medicines and medical consumables.”
 
During times of war, medical needs go beyond just emergency care. Doctors need to deal with chronic conditions, infectious diseases, mental health issues, and trauma.  
 
 Hospitals stock critical supplies, stay prepared
 
Key medicines needed in such situations include painkillers like morphine and paracetamol, antibiotics such as amoxicillin and ciprofloxacin, tetanus injections, IV fluids, and agents to stop bleeding. Hospitals also require supplies like bandages, surgical kits, splints, and equipment for blood transfusions.
 
“At the moment, the focus of the government is on military objectives, with casualties along the LoC largely being treated by government healthcare facilities,” said Ameera Shah, president of NATHEALTH and executive chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare, as quoted by Moneycontrol.
 
“In case if there is any escalation of the situation, our members are ready to offer support to the government as we did during the Covid pandemic,” she said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: MEA special briefing to begin shortly

India offers steep tariff cuts to speed up trade pact talks with Trump

Supreme Court upholds decision to keep DND flyway toll free for all

Tata Memorial Hospital receives bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax

PM Modi conveys felicitations to Pope Leo XIV from people of India

Topics :Operation SindoorPahalgam attackGovernment hospitalsBS Web Reports

First Published: May 09 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story