Indian hospitals along borders are ready to deal any medical emergencies

As military tensions mount along India’s western frontier following renewed provocations from Pakistan, leading pharmaceutical companies and hospital networks of the country have assured the central government of their readiness to manage any potential medical emergencies. Industry representatives conveyed confidence in their supply chains and emergency response capabilities, underscoring their commitment to national preparedness during uncertain times.

“Critical care products related to hospitals like cephalosporins, painkillers and haemostatic agents… India has enough capacity to meet any eventuality,” Dharmesh Shah, chairman and managing director of Mumbai-based BDR Pharmaceuticals, told Moneycontrol.

Shah also said that the government already keeps a stock of these critical care supplies for such situations.

ALSO READ: Nadda reviews hospital preparedness amid ongoing India-Pakistan conflict The report mentioned that the Fortis Hospital in Amritsar, just 30 kilometres from the Pakistan border, has confirmed it has activated emergency plans after getting an advisory from local authorities.

Punjab hospitals gear up for emergencies

The hospital has put emergency services on high alert, created a Rapid Response Team, reserved beds for emergencies, and kept its trauma team ready. Fortis also runs hospitals in Ludhiana and Mohali, both located in Punjab, the border state next to Pakistan.

Across the state, hospitals have stocked essential medicines, medical supplies, and blood units, while emergency drills are underway to ensure full preparedness.

An official from the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) told Moneycontrol that the industry is “always prepared to support the government with necessary medicines and medical consumables.”

ALSO READ: Hospitals in India mark rooftops with red crosses amid tensions with Pak During times of war, medical needs go beyond just emergency care. Doctors need to deal with chronic conditions, infectious diseases, mental health issues, and trauma.

Hospitals stock critical supplies, stay prepared

Key medicines needed in such situations include painkillers like morphine and paracetamol, antibiotics such as amoxicillin and ciprofloxacin, tetanus injections, IV fluids, and agents to stop bleeding. Hospitals also require supplies like bandages, surgical kits, splints, and equipment for blood transfusions.

“At the moment, the focus of the government is on military objectives, with casualties along the LoC largely being treated by government healthcare facilities,” said Ameera Shah, president of NATHEALTH and executive chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare, as quoted by Moneycontrol.

“In case if there is any escalation of the situation, our members are ready to offer support to the government as we did during the Covid pandemic,” she said.