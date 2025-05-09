Home / India News / Fuel, vegetables, pulses in steady supply amid rising India-Pak tension

Fuel, vegetables, pulses in steady supply amid rising India-Pak tension

Despite tensions between India and Pakistan, essential supplies remain unaffected; fuel, vegetables, and pulses are in steady supply as authorities monitor logistics and counter misinformation

The availability of key food items is being closely tracked. (Photo: Shutterstock)
New Delhi
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 4:54 PM IST
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the central government has moved to reassure the public that there is no disruption in the availability of essential goods, including vegetables, pulses, and fuel.
 
The availability of key food items is being closely tracked, senior government officials told Business Today TV. “There is no shortage of vegetables or essential commodities in the country,” a top official said, adding that the prices of pulses and vegetables are under active watch. “The government is ensuring regular supply of these goods to all cities.”
 
To maintain smooth distribution and prevent any supply chain issues, the Centre has begun consultations with State Food Secretaries and other stakeholders starting Friday. These talks aim to streamline logistics, curb hoarding, and address profiteering concerns that could arise due to public anxiety, the news report said.
 
Officials have also directed states to actively counter misinformation to prevent panic buying driven by rumours of scarcity.
 

Fuel companies dismiss panic buying concerns

Public sector oil companies have also issued statements confirming that fuel availability across the country remains unaffected. Indian Oil Corporation posted on X, “Indian Oil has ample fuel stocks across the country and our supply lines are operating smoothly. There is no need for panic buying — fuel and LPG is readily available at all our outlets.”
 
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) echoed the message, saying, “There is no cause for concern or panic buying” and confirmed that all its retail and LPG outlets are “fully equipped to meet energy needs.”   

  Social media misinformation triggers panic buying

The government’s clarifications come amid reports of scattered panic buying, reportedly triggered by viral social media messages. Authorities have labelled these messages as fake and warned that such misinformation — though limited in impact so far — could disrupt regional supply chains if left unchecked.
 

India-Pakistan tensions following terror attack

Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated following a series of overnight attacks, prompting security alerts and precautionary actions across several Indian states. On the night of May 8, Pakistan launched drone and missile strikes aimed at Indian military installations in Jammu and Pathankot. The attack triggered swift responses from Indian authorities, including school closures, power cuts in vulnerable border regions, and suspension of leave for police and administrative staff.
  States such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Bihar heightened their security protocols in the wake of the attack. Media reports indicate that India’s air defence systems successfully neutralised multiple threats, including at least eight missiles and several drones launched from across the border.
 
First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

