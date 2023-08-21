Chandrayaan-3 will soon land on moon's surface, check latest updates here

India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-3 is on its final edge and all set for the soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23, Wednesday. According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 reduced the orbit of the mission's Lander Module (LM) on Sunday.

India launched its Moon mission on July 14, 2023, and the Chandrayaan-3 successfully launched a propulsion module on Thursday, after 35 days since the mission was launched.

The mission aims to land safely on the lunar surface and demonstrate rover roving on the moon, and conduct in-situ experiments.

Chandrayaan-3 connected with Chandrayaan-2 orbiter

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared an update on X, formerly known as Twitter. ISRO said Chandrayaan-3 is on its way to land at the South Pole of Earth's satellite Moon.

The space agency informed that Lander Vikram has been orbiting the Moon since August 5, and now has established connection with the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2, the predecessor mission. ISRO said the welcome message was received from the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter.

ISRO asked schools for live streaming ISRO has asked educational institutions to live stream the landing of Chandrayaan-3 to the students. The Indian space agency asked the institutions to publish the ending with their students and faculties along with live streaming of the landing.

ISRO also shared some of the images captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC), which ISRO installed inside the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

No impact of Luna-25 crash on Chandrayaan-3

The crash of Russia's Luna-25 will not impact India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, said India's top space scientist. The Luna-25 spacecraft crashed after it spun into an uncontrolled orbit, Russia's space agency Roscosmos said on Sunday.

Chandrayaan-3 will land on August 23

India's Chandrayaan-3 lander is scheduled to land on the moon's surface on August 23 at 6.04 pm. The mission will demonstrate ISRO's ability to land a spacecraft successfully and softly on the Moon's surface.

India will become the fourth country in the world to achieve this milestone after the United States, Russia, and China.

All eyes will be on India’s ISRO on the momentous occasion when the Chandrayaan-3 attempts a soft-landing on the moon’s south pole on Wednesday. The mission, if successful, will be a tremendous achievement in India’s space capabilities and expertise.