Who is Chandrika Tandon, the Indian-origin artist behind Triveni's Grammy?

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Indian-American vocalist and entrepreneur Chandrika Tandon won the Grammy for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album for her album Triveni. She made history alongside collaborators Wouter Kellerman and Eru Matsumoto for their work on the album. The prestigious ceremony was held on February 2 in Los Angeles.

READ: 67th Grammy Awards 2025 full winners list Tandon, who represented India on the international stage, attended the event in a graceful silk salwar kurta, paired with her signature necklace. She was one of the few artists of Indian heritage to earn a nomination this year. Along with Tandon, Indian musicians Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, and Radhika Vekaria were also contenders in their respective categories.

Who is Chandrika Tandon?

Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon is a prominent Indian-American business leader, philanthropist, and gifted musician, recognised for her dual Grammy nominations. She is the elder sister of Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo.

Tandon grew up in Chennai and attended Madras Christian College before earning a master’s degree from IIM Ahmedabad. She made history as the first Indian-American woman to be named partner at McKinsey & Company.

ALSO READ: Grammys leave out tabla maestro Zakir Hussain from 'In Memoriam' section As a composer and vocalist, she has trained in Hindustani, Carnatic, and Western music traditions, blending these influences into her work. Her debut album, Soul Call, released in 2009, garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary World Music in 2011. In 2024, her album Triveni also earned a Grammy nod for Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album, further establishing her international musical presence.

Released on August 30, 2024, Triveni features seven tracks: Pathway to Light, Chant in A, Journey Within, Aether’s Serenade, Ancient Moon, Open Sky, and Seeking Shakti.

Beyond her musical career, Tandon has excelled in business, having been one of only eight women admitted to the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad. Her remarkable journey blends a passion for music with sharp business skills and a commitment to philanthropy, leaving a meaningful mark on both industries.