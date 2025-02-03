Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Grammys leave out tabla maestro Zakir Hussain from 'In Memoriam' section

Grammys leave out tabla maestro Zakir Hussain from 'In Memoriam' section

Hussain, who became the first musician from India to receive three Grammys at last year's Grammys, died on December 15 from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in a San Francisco hospital

Zakir Hussain, Zakir

Every year, the Grammys pay tribute to industry legends who passed away in the year gone by in its 'In Memoriam' montage | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Four-time Grammy winner and Indian tabla maestro Zakir Hussain was excluded from the 'In Memoriam' segment of the 67th Grammy Awards, an apparent oversight by the organisers that left Indian fans furious.

The awards ceremony, organised by the Recording Academy, was held on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Every year, the Grammys pay tribute to industry legends who passed away in the year gone by in its 'In Memoriam' montage.

Hussain, who became the first musician from India to receive three Grammys at last year's Grammys, died on December 15 from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in a San Francisco hospital. He was 73.

 

A section of social media users were not happy and wrote posts tagging the Recording Academy on microblogging site X about the omission.

Also Read

Jimmy Carter

Carter wins posthumous Grammy for narrating book of Sunday school lessons

Zakir Hussain, Zakir

Zakir Hussain's family shares first Instagram post after his death

Grammy Awards

Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, earn nominations for 67th Grammy Awards

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 450 pts lower at 77,050; Oil, Metal shed 2%; Bank, IT, FMCG, Auto decline

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh

LIVE News: Mahakumbh's third 'Amrit Snan' begins, CM Adityanath monitoring situation

"How come no mention of Zakir Hussain in Grammy obituary #Grammys2025 he was a winner last year (sic)" wrote one on X.

"Big miss. I didn't see @RecordingAcad mention Zakir Hussain in the memoriam section. #GRAMMYs," said another.

"Shame not to see 4 time winner and multiple times nominee Zakir Hussain in the Grammy tribute to artists lost recently. Real shame. SVP #GRAMMYs #Grammys2025 #ZakirHussain @RecordingAcad," read another post.

During the live event, the Grammys honoured musicians such as Liam Payne, Kris Kristofferson, Cissy Houston, Tito Jackson, Joe Chambers, Jack Jones, Mary Martin, Marianne Faithfull, Seiji Ozawa, and Ella Jenkins.

Singer Chris Martin, fresh from the India leg of his band Coldplay's world tour 'Music of the Spheres', performed the 'In Memoriam tribute' with guitarist Grace Bowers.

Comedian Trevor Noah hosted 2025 Grammys, marking his fifth consecutive stint as the emcee.

The 2025 Grammys are streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi pollution

Delhi's AQI hits 308, remains 'very poor'; Grap-III restrictions in place

bonfire, winter, cold winter

Rains in Delhi expected to bring back cold weather, IMD issues yellow alert

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Bullying isn't harmless; it destroys lives: Rahul on Kerala student suicide

ISRO, NVS 02, Satellite Launch

Isro's NVS-02 satellite suffers setback after thrusters fail to fire

Ayodhya, Ram Mandir

News Highlights: Ayodhya sees massive influx of devotees on Basant Panchami

Topics : Grammy nomination Indian music industry Music

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon