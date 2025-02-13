Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Change of Delhi govt doesn't ensure proactiveness to tackle pollution: SC

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is acting as amicus curiae, submitted she was relieved that Delhi and the Centre wouldn't be at loggerheads after the BJP was set to from government

Supreme Court, SC
Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati said she was optimistic that there would no confrontation. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:45 PM IST
The tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government might have ended with the change in guard, but that does not mean they would be proactive in resolving the air pollution crisis, the Supreme Court on Thursday said.

A bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing the issue of air pollution in Delhi in the M C Mehta case.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is acting as amicus curiae, submitted she was relieved that Delhi and the Centre wouldn't be at loggerheads after the BJP was set to from government.

She said half of the time was wasted in fighting and the issues remain unresolved.

The bench then said in a lighter vein,"That's the practical aspect of it. They may not be fighting that does not mean they will be proactive."  Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati said she was optimistic that there would no confrontation.

Bhati sought permission to ease GRAP-IV measures that are currently enforced in Delhi.

The bench said it would consider the issue on February 17 and asked the law officer to give an AQI chart.

The bench asked Bhati to seek instructions on the aspect that the recommendations of the Commission for Air Quality Managements, constituted under the Environmental Protection Act, could be be implemented in all cities grappling with air pollution and not just in Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Delhi air qualityair pollutionSupreme Court

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

