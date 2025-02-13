Govt provides social security to 920 mn people or 65% population: Mandaviya

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that the government provides social security to 92 crore people or 65 per cent of the country's population.

Replying to a supplementary oral question in Rajya Sabha, Mandaviya said, "About a decade ago, social security was provided to 18 per cent people in the country who are pensionable." Today, he said, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has provided social security to 48 per cent people.

"This excludes beneficiaries under various social security schemes of states. If we add food security in this then 65 per cent people are getting social security. India is providing social security to 92 crore people in the country," he said.

He informed the House that the government has provided food security to 80 crore people and about 60 crore people get Rs 5 lakh of health assurance under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

People above the age of 70 years and gig workers are also brought under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. About 65 crore people are getting health security under the scheme, he said, adding that the government is also running a widow pension scheme and old age pension schemes.

He said, "Today, 92 crore people or 65 per cent of country's population, are getting one or more than one social security benefits." About the National Pension Scheme for Traders and Self Employed Persons, which was launched in September, 2019, he told the House that retail traders/shopkeepers and self-employed persons get the benefit of this scheme.

He informed the House that 60 lakh people are members of this scheme under which members contribute and government matches that contribution. The members get pension at the age of 60 years under the scheme.

About the promotion and expanding coverage of the scheme, he stated that the government runs training programmes, digital awareness campaigns as well as advertisements.

The National Pension Scheme for Traders and Self Employed Persons, a voluntary and contributory pension scheme, provides a monthly assured pension of Rs 3,000 to the retail traders/shopkeepers and self-employed persons after attaining the age of 60 years.

Retail traders, shopkeepers and self-employed persons in the age group of 18-40 years, with an annual turnover not exceeding Rs 1.5 crore and who are not members of EPFO/ESIC/NPS (government-funded)/PM-SYM or not an income-tax payer, are eligible to join the scheme.

The monthly contribution amount by beneficiary ranges from Rs 55 to Rs 200 depending upon the entry age and an equal contribution is made by the central government.

Enrolment to the scheme is done through the Common Service Centres, with its network of about 4 lakh Centres across the country.

In addition, eligible people can also self-enrol through the portal www.maandhan.in.

Eligible women traders and self-employed women can also enrol and get benefits of the scheme.