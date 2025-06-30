Home / India News / Char Dham Yatra: 24-hour ban lifted, weather conditions being monitored

Char Dham Yatra: 24-hour ban lifted, weather conditions being monitored

Char Dham Yatra was halted as a precautionary measure following a cloudburst on the Yamunotri route

Char dham yatra
The yatra was suspended following a cloudburst near Silai Band on the Barkot–Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district | Image: ANI
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
The 24-hour suspension of the Char Dham Yatra, issued on June 29 as a precautionary measure following heavy rain and adverse weather conditions in Uttarakhand, was lifted on Monday morning.
 
Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told news agency ANI that district magistrates across the Char Dham route have been directed to monitor weather conditions and halt vehicles as required to ensure the safety of pilgrims.
 
The yatra was temporarily halted after a cloudburst near Silai Band on the Barkot–Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district caused severe damage to a hotel construction site and triggered a massive landslide. 

Two dead, seven missing after landslide

The landslide near Barkot claimed the lives of two workers and left seven others missing. The deceased have been identified as 43-year-old Kewal Bisht from Karmamohani, Rajapur District in Nepal, and 55-year-old Duje Lal from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.
 
The incident occurred in the Baligarh area, severely disrupting the Yamunotri route. Rescue efforts are underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police engaged in search operations.

Infrastructure repairs in progress

Officials confirmed that repair work on the landslide-affected Barkot–Yamunotri road had been completed by June 29. Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya said the washout near Silai Band was restored to ensure safe passage, and additional restoration efforts are in progress along other damaged stretches.
 
The 33 KV power line in the affected area has also been restored, while work is underway to repair the 11 KV power line to fully stabilise the region's infrastructure.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

