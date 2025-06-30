Experts flag delay in railway postings as GMs given 2 zones for 3 months

The general managers of Central and South Coast Railway Zones have been given additional charge by the Ministry of Railways to look after the affairs of Western and South Central zone, respectively, for three months.

The GMs of these two zones are superannuating on June 30, 2025. However, the ministry, according to a section of experts, failed to complete the selection process on time.

Ministry officials, meanwhile, said the selection process is going on and it is not for the first time that GMs of one zone have been given additional charge of other zones.

"It doesn't hamper any work, implementation of plans or decision-making process in any zone," a railway official said.

"The Ministry of Railways has decided that Sandeep Mathur, general manager, South Coast Railway, should look after the duties of the post of general manager, South Central Railways, in addition to his own for a period of three months or till posting of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," a ministry circular dated June 27 said. It added that the current GM, Arun Kumar Jain, is superannuating on June 30, 2025. Through a similar order, the ministry has handed over the duties of Ashok Kumar Mishra, GM, Western Railway, to Dharamveer Meena, GM, Central Railway, for three months as Mishra is also superannuating on June 30.

Retired GMs and senior officials criticised the delay in the regular appointments. The retirement of two GMs was scheduled and it didn't happen all of a sudden. It shows that the ministry failed to put in place the selection process on time for reasons best known to itself. I don't think there is a shortage of competent senior officials to be appointed as GM," a retired official said. Another senior official who retired as director general of a prestigious rail institution said, "It's a case of lack of adequate preparedness on the part of the ministry. Two general managers are vacating the office on regular superannuation and the ministry was well aware of the fact but it didn't do anything.

Many experts said the GMs should be decided three months and DRMs six months in advance. "They should have intensive training and familiarisation about the current management's requirements. Both posts are crucial for the Indian Railways," said an expert who retired as an HR head. He added, "It takes a lot of time in the beginning to learn and understand the working and the challenges of a division or zone." The experts also said the new GM should get at least two to three months to work with the outgoing GM for the benefits of the zone.