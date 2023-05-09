Home / India News / Cheetah from Africa dies in Kuno National Park, 3rd fatality in 42 days

Cheetah from Africa dies in Kuno National Park, 3rd fatality in 42 days

Daksha became the third cheetah to die in the KNP. Earlier, a female cheetah and a male cheetah died on March 27 and April 23, respectively

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Cheetah from Africa dies in Kuno National Park, 3rd fatality in 42 days

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 5:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Female cheetah 'Daksha', translocated to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park from South Africa, died on Tuesday, a forest official said.

Daksha became the third cheetah to die in the KNP. Earlier, a female cheetah and a male cheetah died on March 27 and April 23, respectively.

"Daksha was found in injured condition in the morning by a monitoring team of KNP. She was immediately given necessary medication and treatment but she died around 12 noon," the official said.

Daksha was released in enclosure number one and two male cheetahs, Vayu and Agni, were released from boma 7 (enclosure) for mating, but it appears that the male cheetahs turned violent during the process which is a normal thing, the official added.

In such a scenario, it is difficult for the monitoring team to interfere while the female cheetah died.

Cheetahs Sasha' and 'Uday', who were shifted to KNP from Namibia and South Africa in separate batches in September 2022 and later, died on March 27 and April 23, respectively, officials had said.

Also Read

Lions can be brought to Kuno once cheetahs stabilise: Wildlife expert

Flight bringing Cheetahs to Kuno National Park takes off from South Africa

12 cheetahs brought from SA served first meal at Kuno National Park in MP

12 cheetahs from S Africa released into enclosures at Kuno National Park

Inadequate space for cheetahs in MP's Kuno National Park: Ex-WII official

Order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for customers: Insurers

Riots had actually been in decline before Manipur's May violence

Sonowal inaugurates Sittwe port in Myanmar; receives first Indian cargo

'The Kerala Story' will be tax-free in U'khand, CM says it depicts truth

SC frowns at statements on scrapping of Muslim quota in Karnataka

Topics :Madhya PradeshSouth AfricaChetan Cheetah

First Published: May 09 2023 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story