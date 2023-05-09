Home / India News / Sonowal inaugurates Sittwe port in Myanmar; receives first Indian cargo

Union Minister Sonowal and Myanmar's Deputy PM Admiral San jointly inaugurated Sittwe Port in Myanmar and received first Indian cargo ship, according to an official statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister Admiral Tin Aung San on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the Sittwe Port in Myanmar and received the first Indian cargo ship, according to an official statement.

The cargo ship was flagged off from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata.

With the development of Sittwe Port, the cost and time of transportation of goods between Kolkata and Agartala and Aizwal will decrease by 50 per cent, the statement said.

"This will promote trade connectivity and people-to-people ties between India and Myanmar and the wider region, and will help boost the economic development of NE states under Act East Policy of the government," the statement quoted Sonowal as saying.

In his remarks at the inauguration ceremony, the minister for ports, shipping and waterways highlighted the close historical, cultural and economic ties between India and Myanmar, particularly the Rakhine State of Myanmar.

He reiterated India's longstanding commitment towards the development and prosperity of the people of Myanmar through developmental initiatives like the Sittwe Port.

According to the statement, this project was conceptualised to provide alternative connectivity of Mizoram with Haldia / Kolkata / any Indian ports through the Kaladan river in Myanmar.

The project envisages highway/road transport from Mizoram to Paletwa (Myanmar), thereafter from Paletwa to Sittwe (Myanmar) by Inland Water Transport (IWT) and from Sittwe to any port in India by maritime shipping, it added.

Sittwe Port has been developed as a part of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP) funded under grant-in-aid assistance from the Indian government.

Once fully operationalised the waterway and road components of KMTTP will link the east coast of India to the north-eastern states through the Sittwe port, the statement said. The operationalisation of Sittwe Port would enhance bilateral and regional trade as well as contribute to the local economy of Rakhine State of Myanmar.

The greater connectivity provided by the Port will lead to employment opportunities and enhanced growth prospects in the region, it added.

First Published: May 09 2023 | 5:54 PM IST

