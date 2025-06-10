'Don't make me unnecessarily famous', says Chenab bridge project engineer

“I salute the millions of unsung heroes,” said G Madhavi Latha, a Higher Administrative Grade (HAG) professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. She served as a geotechnical consultant to Afcons, the engineering firm that executed the construction of the Chenab Bridge. “My role was to help in developing slope stabilisation schemes and design of foundations on slope,” she wrote in a LinkedIn post shortly after the inauguration.

A veteran of the project for 17 years, Latha distanced herself from headlines that referred to her as the “woman behind the mission” or someone who “performed miracles to build the bridge”. She called such descriptions “baseless” and urged the public not to single her out.

“Please don’t make me unnecessarily famous,” she said. “I am one of the thousands who deserve appreciation for Chenab Bridge.”

Currently attending a conference in Spain, she expressed gratitude to those who reached out with congratulations. “Many fathers have written to me saying that they want their daughters to become like me. Many young kids have written to me that they now want to take up Civil Engineering as their career choice,” Latha shared.