PM Modi inaugurates Chenab rail bridge, world's highest railway arch bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir today, marking a major step forward in improving rail connectivity in the region. He inspected the Chenab Rail Bridge—the tallest railway arch bridge in the world—and waved the Tiranga over it.
A multi-tier security setup was in place for PM Modi’s first visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since Indian Armed Forces’ Operation Sindoor.
PM Modi flags off Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express
PM Modi also flagged off a Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, the first train connection between the Kashmir valley and the Jammu region. PM Modi inaugurated the train in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, among others.
Anji bridge inaugurated
Also Read
PM Modi also inaugurated the country’s first cable-stayed railway bridge at Anji and flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains. These developments mark the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), which will establish direct rail connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of India.
In a major push for last-mile connectivity, especially in border areas, PM Modi will also launch and lay foundation stones for several road infrastructure projects. These include the widening of the Rafiabad-Kupwara road on National Highway-701 and construction of the Shopian bypass on NH-444, with a combined value of over ₹1,952 crore.
He will also inaugurate two flyovers—one at Sangrama Junction on NH-1 in Srinagar and another at Bemina Junction on NH-44—to ease congestion and improve traffic flow.
Additionally, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra. Worth over ₹350 crore, it will be the first medical college in Reasi district and a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure in the region.
USBRL project
Of the total 272 km under the USBRL project, 209 km had already been opened in phases: Qazigund-Baramulla (118 km) in October 2009, Banihal-Qazigund (18 km) in June 2013, Udhampur-Katra (25 km) in July 2014, and Banihal-Sangaldan (48.1 km) in February 2023. Work on the 46-km Sangaldan-Reasi stretch was completed in June 2023, with the final 17-km Reasi-Katra section finished in December 2024.