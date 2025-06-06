Friday, June 06, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates Chenab rail bridge, world's highest railway arch bridge

PM Modi inaugurates Chenab rail bridge, world's highest railway arch bridge

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over ₹46,000 crore at Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra (Photo:PTI)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir today, marking a major step forward in improving rail connectivity in the region. He inspected the Chenab Rail Bridge—the tallest railway arch bridge in the world—and waved the Tiranga over it.
 
A multi-tier security setup was in place for PM Modi’s first visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since Indian Armed Forces’ Operation Sindoor. 
PM Modi flags off Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express
 
PM Modi also flagged off a Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, the first train connection between the Kashmir valley and the Jammu region. PM Modi inaugurated the train in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor  Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, among others.
 
  
Anji bridge inaugurated 

Also Read

Narendra Modi (Photo: X@narendramodi)

PM Modi to inaugurate multiple projects in J-K today: Check full schedule

chenab rail bridge

PM Modi to inaugurate world's highest railway arch Chenab Bridge: 10 points

Elon Musk jumps on the stage behind Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally

Highlights: Trump says doesn't know if he and Musk will continue good relationship

Modi, Narendra Modi

What did Modi govt do for middle class? NDA shares 11-year report card

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

Multi-tier security set up in J&K ahead of PM Modi's visit on June 6

PM Modi also inaugurated the country’s first cable-stayed railway bridge at Anji and flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains. These developments mark the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), which will establish direct rail connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of India.
 
  In a major push for last-mile connectivity, especially in border areas, PM Modi will also launch and lay foundation stones for several road infrastructure projects. These include the widening of the Rafiabad-Kupwara road on National Highway-701 and construction of the Shopian bypass on NH-444, with a combined value of over ₹1,952 crore.
He will also inaugurate two flyovers—one at Sangrama Junction on NH-1 in Srinagar and another at Bemina Junction on NH-44—to ease congestion and improve traffic flow.
 
Additionally, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra. Worth over ₹350 crore, it will be the first medical college in Reasi district and a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure in the region.
  USBRL project
 
Of the total 272 km under the USBRL project, 209 km had already been opened in phases: Qazigund-Baramulla (118 km) in October 2009, Banihal-Qazigund (18 km) in June 2013, Udhampur-Katra (25 km) in July 2014, and Banihal-Sangaldan (48.1 km) in February 2023. Work on the 46-km Sangaldan-Reasi stretch was completed in June 2023, with the final 17-km Reasi-Katra section finished in December 2024.

More From This Section

Satyendar Jain

Satyendar Jain appears before ACB for questioning in classroom case

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh CM to brief PM on anti-Naxal ops, hails top leader's death

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids 15 places in Mumbai, Kochi in ₹65 cr Mithi River desilting scam

Drones

Maharashtra govt to curb illegal sand mining through drone-based surveys

stampede, RCb stampede, Bengaluru stampede

Bengaluru police arrest top RCB official, 3 others in stampede incident

Topics : Narendra Modi Kashmir New Delhi BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon