Chhattisgarh CM Baghel to skip G20 dinner over unavailability of flights

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that he would not attend the President's G20 dinner due to the unavailability of non-scheduled flights in and out of Delhi.

The Congress leader said, "Delhi has become a no-fly zone now. How do I go?"

Due to the ongoing G20 Summit in New Delhi, the Delhi Airport had issued a notice stating that during the two-day Summit, only scheduled airline flights and special G20 summit flights will be permitted to land and take off at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The notice stated that all other non-scheduled flights, including general aviation and non-scheduled charter flights, are prohibited from using the airport while the Summit is in progress.

The Central government has extended special invitations to all chief ministers and Union ministers to the special dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Bharat Mandapam on September 9.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren have confirmed their participation at the gala event. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar decided to attend after late evening discussions among INDIA alliance partners.

However, several top Opposition leaders have not been invited to the dinner, among them being Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Reacting to the Centre not inviting Kharge to the dinner, Baghel said, "It's unfortunate. They should respect the Opposition in democracy. It is an attack on democracy that he has not been invited to the dinner."

The ongoing G20 Leaders' Summit 2023 is being held at the Bharat Mandapam in the international convention and exhibition centre at Pragati Maidan.

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Japan PM Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will participate in the Summit.