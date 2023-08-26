Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM seeking release of Rs 6,000 crore

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the release Rs 6,000 crore due to the state agencies related to rice under the decentralized procurement scheme.

The "Government of India/Food Corporation of India" is yet to release outstanding payments of around Rs 6,000 crore to the state agencies, the letter claimed. The state government has to bear a huge financial burden in disposal of paddy left after depositing rice in the central pool (through FCI) and the Centre does not compensate the state for this disposal of surplus paddy, Baghel pointed out. In view of the seriousness of the situation, the prime minister should direct the concerned authorities to settle all outstanding payments in a time-bound manner, the letter said.