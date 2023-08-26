Home / India News / Ample parking space available for planes at Delhi airport for G20: DIAL

Ample parking space available for planes at Delhi airport for G20: DIAL

Further, it noted that the decision on cancellations of flights has been taken by airlines possibly in light of traffic restrictions due to the G20 Summit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 5:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Saturday said it has received requests from airlines for cancellation of 80 departing and as many arriving domestic flights during three days from September 8 in connection with the G20 Summit.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by the GMR Group, also stressed that the airport is fully equipped with ample parking space for aircraft during the summit period.

"We take immense pride in India's role as the host of the G20 Summit 2023. Current news on cancellations of flights has no linkage to the parking of aircraft. We have already provided required parking," it said in a statement.

Further, it noted that the decision on cancellations of flights has been taken by airlines possibly in light of traffic restrictions due to the G20 Summit.

"So far, we have received requests for cancellation of approximately 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights over three days, which is a mere 6 per cent of the normal domestic operations at Delhi Airport. The restrictions will not cause any impact on international flights.

"While we recognise that approximately 80 arrivals and 80 departures may be affected due to these cancellations, we are committed to working closely with airlines to minimize any inconvenience caused to passengers," the statement said.

The G20 Summit will be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

Delhi Airport, also known as the Indira Gandhi International Airport, is the country's largest airport and handles around two lakh passengers daily.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Delhi airport runs out of parking spots for planes for the G20 summit

Preparation now underway for missions to Sun, Venus: Anurag Thakur

India's space industry expected to grow from $8 bn in coming years: PM Modi

Chandrayaan-3: Aug 23 will be celebrated as National Space Day, says PM

Madurai train fire: Railway safety commissioner to hold statutory inquiry

India registers 60 new Covid-19 infections, active cases at 1,503

Topics :G20 summitDelhiDelhi airportCivil Aviation

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story