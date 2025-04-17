Chhattisgarh govt prepares development roadmap for post-Maoist Bastar

The Chhattisgarh government has begun charting a course for the development of the Bastar region once it gets free from Maoist disturbances. This aligns with the central government's target to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 2026 in the region.

To discuss the plans, an event Viksit Bastar Ki Ore (towards developed Bastar) was organised in the divisional headquarters of Bastar region Jagdalpur, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Chief Minister (CM) of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai was also present.

“An in-depth and meaningful discussion was held in the meeting, highlighting the possibilities of Bastar in areas like agriculture, skill development, tourism, and industries to set a new direction for development,” a state government spokesperson said.

Sai said Bastar had suffered the brunt of LWE for decades, but the region was now moving on a new path of development, with its rich tribal culture, natural beauty, agricultural development, skill upgrade, industries, and mineral resources. The resolution of “Developed Chhattisgarh by 2047” will be realised through the “nava anjor (new dawn)” vision, and it will start from Bastar, Sai said, adding that farmers, woman groups, young entrepreneurs, and tribal communities of Bastar were ready to write a new chapter of progress. The plan focuses on agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry, and organic farming with a target of doubling the income of farmers.

Sai said that processing, branding, and marketing would be promoted to help the indigenous and organic products of Bastar reach other parts of the country and abroad. Emphasis was being laid on setting up processing units at local level, and ensuring the quality of the products. Tourism promotion would be another focus area. Sai said a new Chhattisgarh Tourism Policy 2025 would be in place soon, adding that the Bastar region had been endowed with nature’s beauty but the Maoist terror kept the tourists away. Under the plan, existing tourism properties will be leased to private hoteliers under the public-private partnership model. The government will also develop tourism infrastructure, specially in Chitrakote, the Tirathgarh waterfalls, the Kanger Valley National Park, and ancient caves. Besides, the 75-day Bastar Dussehra will be showcased at national and international levels to attract tourists.