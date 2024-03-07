Chhattisgarh to launch new scheme for farmers, probe agency for Naxal cases

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday decided to launch a scheme under which an input assistance of Rs 19,257 per acre will be given to paddy farmers.

The decision in this regard was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai here at Mantralaya, a government statement said. Fulfilling another guarantee (pre-Assembly poll promise) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cabinet has decided to implement 'Krishak Unnati Yojana' from kharif season 2023-24 in the interest of the farmers of the state, it said.



The scheme aimed at increasing income, crop production and productivity of the farmers in the state and reducing the cost of the cultivation, it said. Under it, farmers will be provided input assistance at the rate of Rs 19,257 per acre on the basis of paddy purchased from them, said the statement.



The cabinet also decided to constitute a State Investigation Agency (SIA) for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution in special cases related to terrorism and Left Wing Extremism in the state, it said. The SIA will act as the nodal agency of the state for coordination with the National Investigation Agency (NIA). A total of 74 new posts, including that of a Superintendent of Police, will be created for the SIA, said the statement.



The cabinet also gave its nod to creation of a separate department of good governance and convergence. A separate department will be formed for successful implementation of public welfare policies of the state government, best possible use of available resources and quick resolution of people's grievances, it said. On the lines of NITI Ayog, the cabinet decided to change the name of Chhattisgarh State Planning Commission to the State Niti Ayog Chhattisgarh, said the statement.



In another move, the cabinet decided to constitute the Chhattisgarh Economic Advisory Council and implement 'National Education Policy 2020' in the Higher Education Department.

