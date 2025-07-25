Home / India News / India, UK firms upbeat on FTA to double trade to $112 bn by 2030: Goyal

India, UK firms upbeat on FTA to double trade to $112 bn by 2030: Goyal

In a post-signing interaction with business leaders from across sectors, Goyal said,' Investors are looking to double down on their investments'

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
The India-UK free trade agreement, also called Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), was signed by Goyal and his counterpart Jonathan Reynolds in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday.
Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that businesses in Britain as well as India are optimistic about the free trade agreement which aims to double the bilateral trade to USD 112 billion by 2030.

The India-UK free trade agreement, also called Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), was signed by Goyal and his counterpart Jonathan Reynolds in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday.

In a post-signing interaction with business leaders from across sectors, Goyal said," Investors are looking to double down on their investments. People in industry and manufacturing are looking to expand markets. The services sector is excited about the growth potential. Everybody, whether from government or from the private sector, has a shared commitment to double the trade between the two countries by 2030."  Anuj Chande, Partner at Grant Thornton UK and Head of its South Asia Business Group said," It (the deal) certainly comes across as a win-win for both countries with a huge reduction in tariffs and...this is the beginning of the journey and not the end.

Kishore Jayaraman, India Chair of the UK India Business Council (UKIBC), which facilitates trade between both countries, said the tariffs have been brought down to acceptable levels for both nations, so that the trade and economy can grow without any bottlenecks.

"But beyond that, it is a recognition that there are so many sectors, digital, tech, defence, life sciences, agriculture, where there are products and services that both nations have that can be brought to the people of both these nations at a much faster pace," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Low-cost finance, private sector role key to nuclear projects: PK Mishra

Covid vaccine didn't raise risk of deaths among young adults: Nadda

Udaipur Files: SC asks HC to hear pleas against govt nod for film's release

Delhi govt to launch month-long cleanliness campaign in August: CM Gupta

Govt depts owe over Rs 63,000 crore in water bills to Delhi Jal Board

Topics :Piyush GoyalIndiaUKFTA

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story