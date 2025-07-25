Low-cost finance, private sector role key to nuclear projects: PK Mishra

Timely completion, access to low-cost finance, and leveraging private sector capabilities are key to lowering tariffs and improving feasibility of nuclear projects, P K Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister, said here on Friday.

Addressing the 68th batch of scientific officers at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Training School, Mishra encouraged researchers to innovate in cost reduction strategies to make nuclear energy India's preferred power source.

Citing the successful opening of the space sector, Mishra said similar initiatives are envisaged for atomic energy, which is essential for clean energy and national security.

He underscored the societal impact of nuclear energy and cited the use of radio isotopes for cancer care, and radiation technologies for wastewater treatment and agriculture storage.

The government had sanctioned 50 multi-product food irradiation units for the MSME sector under the 2024-25 Union Budget, Mishra said. Irradiation facilities in 12 states were enhancing shelf-life and ensuring compliance with international phytosanitary standards for food products such as fruits, spices, pulses, and herbs, he added. Mishra also urged the scientific community to commercialise spin-off technologies emerging from research labs. Nuclear energy presents a major opportunity for sustainable growth and clean power in response to climate challenges, he said. Mishra called for revisiting regulatory mechanisms and investing in further safety-related research, especially as private sector participation expands. He emphasised that public confidence in safety standards must be a top priority.