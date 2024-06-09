Home / India News / Chirag Paswan solidifies status as political heir of father Ram Vilas

In a stark contrast to this victory, the 2019 elections had seen LJP, under Ram Vilas Paswan's leadership, sweep all six seats allotted to the party

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has solidified his status as the real political heir of his father, Ram Vilas Paswan. In a stunning turn of events, Chirag was inducted into the Narendra Modi government on Sunday, marking a remarkable comeback in Bihar's turbulent political landscape.

Chirag's meteoric rise came by winning all five Lok Sabha seats allocated to the party in the NDA alliance in the recent elections, maintaining the party's 100 per cent strike rate. This sensational success has catapulted him as the new Dalit icon in Bihar politics, overshadowing many seasoned politicians.

The drama heightened in June 2021, when Chirag's uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras, orchestrated a midnight coup, ousting Chirag from all key party positions and claiming a spot in Modi's cabinet. Chirag was left in the political wilderness, struggling to reclaim his footing.

The real twist came in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, when the BJP, recognizing Chirag's resilience and popular support, entrusted him with five crucial seats under the seat-sharing agreement, leaving the Paras faction with none, despite its backing from four MPs.

Against all odds, LJP (RV) fielded candidates in Hajipur, Vaishali, Samastipur, Khagaria, and Jamui. Chirag's victory, achieved without his father's guidance, stands as a testament to his tenacity. He has vowed to realize his father's vision and champion the Bihar first, Bihari first' agenda, aiming to transform the state.

Chirag, defying all predictions of his political demise, has silenced his critics. His leadership was solidified when he was elected as the LJP (RV) Parliamentary Party leader in a dramatic meeting at his Delhi residence on Friday.

