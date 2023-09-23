Home / India News / CID begins interrogation of Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram jail

CID begins interrogation of Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram jail

The questioning is allowed from 9.30 am to 5 pm on both days (September 23 and 24)

Press Trust of India Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh)
Chandrababu Naidu

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 11:20 AM IST
A team of Andhra Pradesh Police CID officials on Saturday began interrogation of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case on Saturday at the central prison here.

On Friday, the ACB Court in Vijayawada granted two days' police custody of the 73-year old Naidu to the CID for further interrogation.

The court allowed three deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) from the Economic Offences Wing of the CID, accompanied by six more junior police officers, one professional videographer and two official mediators to participate in the interrogation.

The court also permitted the assistance of a team of lawyers for Naidu during the interrogation at reasonable intervals of five minutes after every one hour of questioning.

The court directed the CID to permit Naidu's counsel to be present within a visible distance during his custody without interference.

It has allowed questioning of Naidu in the jail premises itself considering the paucity of time, health and age of the former chief minister, helping him avoid the nearly 200 km-long journey from Rajamahendravaram central prison to the CID office in Mangalagiri.

Also, the CID has been allowed to videograph the entire examination of Naidu but maintain confidentiality in a sealed cover.

Further, all necessary amenities shall be provided to Naidu such as medical aid and others, including a lunch break of one hour from 1 to 2 pm.

After the completion of police custody, the court directed the CID to produce Naidu virtually before 5 pm on Sunday.

Naidu was arrested on September 9, for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

Topics :Chandrababu Naidu

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 11:20 AM IST

