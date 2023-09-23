Shah to visit Mumbai today, will deliver Inamdar Memorial lecture at MU

Union minister Amit Shah will deliver the Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial lecture at Mumbai University here on Saturday.

Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will attend the event, a press release from the Mumbai University said.

The lecture has been organised in association with Sahakar Bharati, a co-operative body founded by Inamdar, who was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader.

The release said that the cooperative sector holds immense importance in the country's development. The university's Commerce, Management and Economics departments conduct studies and research in the cooperative field.

Shah, who is the Union home and cooperation minister, will also visit Ganpati pandals in the city and offer prayers.