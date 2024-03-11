Compassion new culture of world, youth will take it forward: Nobel laureate

Compassion is going to be the new culture of world and the youth is going to take it forward, Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi said on Monday.

Addressing the fourth 'Laureates and Leaders for Children' Conclave here, the Nobel prize recipient said his Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation had launched this movement to create a compassionate world for the children and help build a world without injustice and atrocities.

"Today I dream of a world without exploitation, without injustice, without atrocities. I dream of an inclusive world. A world where we learn how to work together," he said.

"My biggest trust lies in young people. Compassion is going to be the new culture of world. My young friends will take it forward. Hence, let us enlighten this path," the Nobel laureate said.

"We are one humanity. We have one shared future and hence we launched this movement," he added.

Former director general of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) R A Mashelkar, child rights activist Sumedha Kailash and several other activists were also present at the programme.

Initially convened by Satyarthi, Laureates and Leaders for Children was formally established in 2016 following commitments and actions taken for the benefit of marginalised children by the Nobel Laureate Class of 2014.